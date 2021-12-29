In 2018, Chris Ostermann found herself taking on the challenge of using her voice on the Abilene city commission to support local business owners and residents. Using her experience as a Postmaster General in Junction and running the Engle House Bed and Breakfast, Ostermann handled a rollercoaster of four years with the loss of a city manager and COVID-19 regulations.
Before starting her position, Ostermann spoke to Abilene Reflector-Chronicle about her focus as a commissioner: “We need to have an open mind and try to see what’s working and what’s not working…Right now people don’t feel comfortable going in front of the city commission because things aren’t being done. That’s the thing we need to work on. The comments people are bringing to the city commission is really what people are concerned about.”
Now after four years, Ostermann lets go of her seat and reminisces about her time she invested into her community. The first memory came with the challenges that started immediately with the commission deciding to replace the city manager.
“In May 2019, we actually voted the city manager out,” Ostermann said. “So that first year was very unsettling.”
It meant stepping into the office at a time of relative upheaval.
“So the first year and a few months there was a lot of turmoil,” she added. “Not a lot of things are happening that shouldn’t have and through conversations with other people we made the city commissioners realize that we needed to terminate his employment.”
Even with more twists and turns, Ostermann focused on her main goal as a commissioner and it made her keep going while other commissioners at the time left their seats.
“I was doing (my job) for the best interest of the community,” Ostermann said. “Knowing that we needed to have fair and reasonable employers… That’s the reason I was there. It was rough because of all the unknowns and then realizations of what was actually happening. We needed to make the right decision to continue Abilene as a thriving community.”
Her experience through the post office and running a business also helped her push through those rough Monday nights.
“If you have a business background and run a business, you need to remember that you have to do it,” she said. “For the best outcome, you can’t quit just to think that it would all go away. It doesn’t go away, you need to move forward and try to make the best decisions.”
Even through all the ups and downs, Ostermann found herself remembering all the advances the commission experienced in the four years.
“Seeing the businesses coming in, that was huge,” Ostermann said. “Hopefully, at the beginning of this next year, they’re going to have an answer for the highlands. That just takes momentum that takes people working together to get it taken care of and we need to keep that going… The new group needs to keep the momentum going and I think that’s the most important part not just to quit, just realize what has been done in the past just to make it better.”
With her recognition on Dec. 27, Ostermann wanted to give some advice to the new commissioners: Trevor Witt, John Kollhoff and Wendy Miller.
“Make sure (you are) transparent,” she said. “Make sure that you don’t have a private agenda. Make sure you have transparency so that you can actually make a decision as a group, so that way the city of Abilene can move forward.”
