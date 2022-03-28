Lesley and Dave Cochran of Austin, Texas bought Four Seasons RV back in November and this Saturday they held a grand reopening for the dealership.
Though they’re far from home, they have found the community welcoming enough.
Both of them are big fans of traveling the country in RVs.
Lesley Cochran said that after having a bad experience buying an RV, they decided they might want to go into the RV dealership business themselves. Dave Cochran has been in the automotive business most of his life and Lesley Cochran has been in operational leadership, so they decided to go into the RV business.
“We actually had a bad experience buying an RV at a very large place,” Lesley Cochran said. “We felt like we could just do a lot better job than that and so just decided to transition into looking for a dealership.”
That’s how they found Four Seasons.
“This was an amazing opportunity,” she said. “We came and visited and we loved the community and the area, so this was the right one for us.”
They spent the winter remodeling the building, according to Dave Cochran.
“We remodeled everything,” he said. “So we just painted, (put in) new floors, went through (and) upgraded everything.”
He said he looked forward to the future owning a business outside Abilene with his wife.
The purpose of the grand reopening event was to introduce community members who knew nothing about the business and had never been out to see it a chance to check it out.
“The main thing we’re wanting to do is just help people — today — is help people understand what we’re doing, what’s out here and what’s available,” he said. “There are people who have never been out here or seen it. So that’s really what today’s event is for. We’re just hoping to be able to provide good service for folks in the community and be able to be a big part of the community.”
Dave Cochran said so far the supply chain had been the biggest challenge they have run into as business owners.
“Manufacturers are stepping up, doing a great job,” he said. “We have a ton of inventory. Parts are being much easier to find and so I think we’re kind of past that and now we’re just excited to be able to come in and help our team grow and be able to provide service for everybody in the community.”
Dave Cochran said they had expanded the parts store “pretty dramatically” and added more accessories for outdoor living and camping that weren’t available at the business before.
Dave Cochran credited his wife with these additions.
Lesley Cochran said she looked forward to the future as a business owner.
“The first 90 days or so was really about making it ‘us’ and (doing) a little bit of remodeling and paint and renewing it,” she said. “So now we’re looking forward to growing — adding some lines. We’re going to be doing some construction on the lot to be able to bring in more campers, developing our service and really being able to offer people a world-class RV experience.”
The last few months have sometimes been challenging but enjoyable, she said.
“There’s always a little bit of a transition just from one ownership to another,” she said. “Just getting to know the staff actually wasn’t super challenging. We have a great group and team here. So it actually went more quickly than we thought it would. We’re probably well ahead of where we thought we would be at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.