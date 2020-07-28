Four new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Monday.
Two were in the 50 to 59 age range, one in the 40 to 49 range and one 20 to 29.
The department reported two more have recovered bringing that number to 32 and 23 more were tested.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Monday the state added 1,063 new positive cases of the virus and nine new deaths.
One of the nine new deaths was a 20-year-old person. This would be the youngest person in the state to die from the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.