Four new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Dickinson County Health Department from Wednesday through Friday.
That brings the total number of Dickinson County positive cases to 76.
The health department reported that two more have been released from isolation. The number that required hospitalization remains at six.
Two of the new cases were in the 60 to 69 age range, one each in the 30 to 39 and 10 to 19 age groups.
Statewide from that time period there were 1,111 more positive cases of the virus. Six more died statewide.
