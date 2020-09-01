The Chisholm Trail Day Celebration and Draft Horse Pull scheduled for the Labor Day Weekend has been postponed.
The event which had been scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Old Abilene Town was postponed out of concern for the guests and upon order of Dr. Brian Holmes, Dickinson County Health Officer.
Old Abilene Town will be open for regular business on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as usual with can-can dancers, gunfights, and stagecoach rides.
Also on Monday, the Dickinson County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
That brings the Dickinson County count to 80, with 40 coming in the month of August.
Statewide there were 1,564 new COVID-19 positive cases bringing that number up to 42,612, with 14,800 in the month of August.
Dickinson County reported that five more patients have been released from isolation, bringing that number of 56, leaving 24 recovering.
Two of the new cases were in the 40 to 49 age group with one being over 50 and one over 70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.