The Dickinson County Health Department reported on its Facebook page that there were four new cases of COVID-19 positive cases on Friday.
The number of COVID-19 positives in the county is now 23.
No other information was available.
I don’t believe any positive cases in the county have been hospitalized. The virus is 100% political! Wake up people let’s live our normal lives again enough with this garbage!!!
