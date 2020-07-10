The Dickinson County Health Department reported on its Facebook page that there were four new cases of COVID-19 positive cases on Friday.

The number of COVID-19 positives in the county is now 23.

No other information was available. 

.

Jackstrap
I don’t believe any positive cases in the county have been hospitalized. The virus is 100% political! Wake up people let’s live our normal lives again enough with this garbage!!!

