Four more cases of COVID-19 virus cases were reported Friday afternoon by the Dickinson County Health Department.
That brings the number of cases in the county to 31.
The health department reports there were 14 that have recovered, thus 17 are recovering from the virus.
The health department did not indicate if any of those required hospitalization.
It was also reported that 963 people have been tested.
The four fall into the age ranges of 40-49, 30-39, 20-29 and 10-19.
