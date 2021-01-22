Four deaths were attributed to COVID-19 from Monday to Wednesday, according to the report by the Dickinson County Health Department.
The number of deaths in the county related to the virus is 31.
All four of those that died related to COVID-19 were over the age of 60.
The health department reported that 103 tests were given Monday through Wednesday and 45 tested positive for COVID-19, bringing that total number up to 1,506.
Statewide during that time period there were 7,278 new positive cases of COVID-19. There were 73 related deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.