Four people were arrested in Abilene the morning of March 4 when, at around 10 a.m., the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and Abilene Police Department came together to execute multiple search warrants at 400 SE Second St. Abilene.
While searching the property, law enforcement officers discovered evidence of the possession and distribution of methamphetamine.
Jerry W. Smith, Jr. (39) of Abilene was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, unlawful acquisition of drug proceeds, no drug tax stamp, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Christopher A. Smith (64) of Abilene was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of opiates, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and an arrest and detain order issued by the Kansas Department of Corrections. Fallan K. Perkins (36) of Abilene was arrested on three warrants issued by other jurisdictions. Nikki P. Nelson (30) of Abilene was arrested on an arrest and detain order issued by the Kansas Department of Corrections. All arrested persons were transported to the Dickinson County Detention Center where they were held, pending first appearance.
