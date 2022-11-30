The Community Foundation of Dickinson County has awarded a $24,600 grant to the Abilene Fire Department for the purchase of three thermal imaging cameras.
Fire Chief Kale Strunk said the department has two aging cameras in use, but they are approaching the end of their service life and the batteries are not holding a charge well anymore.
With multiple uses of the cameras, he would like one for every vehicle.
“We use them on any structure fire,” Strunk said. “That is just one of the tools we go in with all the time, especially if we are tying to locate a victim or a downed firefighter. In rescue operations, if you are looking for a lost victim in a house, you can see through the smoke — when you don’t have a direct line of sight, it’ll pick up the heat signatures.”
Firefighters also use the cameras to locate hot spots after a fire and sometimes when responding to motor vehicle accidents.
“If somebody was possibly ejected from a vehicle we can scan the area,” he said.
If a helicopter is called to the scene of an accident, they use the cameras to locate powerlines and other hazards to aid the pilots.
“We use them county wide,” Strunk said “We run a countywide rescue truck. We use them for mutual aid with other departments. Some departments can’t afford them. We’ll take one of ours out there to help them.”
Elizabeth Weese, director of the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, said the fact the cameras are used across the county is one reason the grant committee approved the funding.
“It wasn’t just Abilene,” Weese said. “We know they answer the call (throughout Dickinson County).”
She also helped by guiding Firefighter Jacob Minson through the grant-writing process, a skill he might find useful later. Weese said she had no idea the fire department was looking for funds until she signed onto a grant webinar put on by K-State Research and Extension.
“I went on to see if there was anything new that I needed to learn about, and we all had to introduce ourselves,” she said. “Jacob Minson was on it and he said, ‘I am an Abilene firefighter and I want to learn how to write grants because we need some new equipment for our fire department.’”
Weese sent him a private message telling him to contact her after the webinar, which he did. Minson told her he wanted to put the thermal imaging cameras on all the fire trucks. She had him put the request in writing and she brought it to the grant committee.
“But, to give him grant-writing expertise, even though he knew he was going to get some of the money, he had to go back and fill out our grant application,” she said.
