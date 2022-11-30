grant thermal imaging cameras

The Abilene Fire Department has been presented a grant from the community foundation.

The Community Foundation of Dickinson County has awarded a $24,600 grant to the Abilene Fire Department for the purchase of three thermal imaging cameras.

Fire Chief Kale Strunk said the department has two aging cameras in use, but they are approaching the end of their service life and the batteries are not holding a charge well anymore.

 

