The Community Foundation of Dickinson County will join more than 900 community foundations across America celebrating Community Foundation Week from Nov. 12 to 18.
For 30 years, the effort has raised awareness about the increasingly important role of these philanthropic organizations in fostering local collaboration and innovation to address persistent civic and economic challenges.
Community foundations are independent, public entities that steward philanthropic resources from institutional and individual donors to area nonprofits that are the heart of healthy, vibrant communities.
“We have seen the effect that community foundations have made and are making across the country,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Weese. “We in Dickinson County have seen the impact our foundation has made since 1999, as we have granted over $6 million to nonprofits and students seeking post-secondary education.
“We are making a difference and are more determined than ever to bring our community partners together to find innovative and effective solutions for some of our more challenging issues.”
Community Foundation Week, created in 1989 by former President George H.W. Bush, recognizes the work of community foundations throughout America and their collaborative approach to working with the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to address community problems.
The Community Foundation of Dickinson County is Dickinson County’s charitable giving partner.
For more information about the Community Foundation of Dickinson County and how you can be involved, call (785) 263.1863 or email eweese@communityfoundation.us.
