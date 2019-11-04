A community conversation on child care will be held at 6:30 Wednesday at Sterl Hall.
Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation is inviting interested parties to join in a conversation aimed at finding solutions and partnerships to help make progress on the challenge of child care in Dickinson County.
Refreshments will be provided by the Community Foundation of Dickinson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.