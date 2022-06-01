A shortage of infant formula has struck the entire nation, Abilene included.
Both of Abilene’s grocery stores have struggled to keep formula on the shelves. A combination of problems — including supply chain issues and a massive recall of formula, among other things — caused the shortage and now many parents of infants struggle to find the formula they need to feed their babies.
Formulas made for babies who have sensitive stomachs and food allergies flies off the shelves when grocers can get it on the shelves at all.
Similac comes in two varieties — one for sensitive stomachs and original. The sensitive stomach variety is sold out at Zey’s Market.
Owner of Zey’s Market Vickie Zey said the store’s supplier struggled to fill orders for formula.
“We just order what we can,” she said. “Our supplier’s having trouble getting it.”
Zey’s has a few cans of original recipe Similac formula on its shelves and that’s the extent of its formula stock.
“That’s the one I was able to get when we started being able to get it again and then I can’t get anything else now,” Zey said. “I’ve had calls about formula and we tell them, ‘we’re trying to get it and we can’t.’”
Zey had no idea what is on the horizon for the local formula supply in the future, but she feels for parents who have infants right now.
“It’s terrible,” she said. “It’s a sad thing.”
Manager of West’s Country Mart Chris West said he could only find one brand of formula to stock his shelves — Similac — and even that was hard to keep in stock.
West said he had heard from his wholesaler that one of the Abbott laboratories responsible for producing formula that had been closed down would be reopened, but that it would take time before the shortage could be alleviated.
“It’s going to take two to three months before people would start to see it back on the grocery shelves,” West said he had been informed.
In the meanwhile, West said he had received calls from parents desperately seeking formula for their infants.
“We’ve even had people call from out of state wanting to know if we had any left on the shelves,” he said. “It’s probably been six to eight weeks since we’ve had any of the Infamil. Infamil’s the one that we have a hard time getting.”
