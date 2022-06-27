“It’s a reminder in life that nothing is ensured and we go forward, but we cherish the history. I always still like to say it ‘s important to go back and review our history because we need to know where we come from. We don’t need to glorify the past, but we need to know the past so we can understand and appreciate what we have today.”
This is a benediction from Kevin Larson, former history teacher for Riley County School District in Riley County. Larson gave an hour-long lecture to a crowd of around 20 people in the Dickinson County Heritage Center Saturday evening. Larson was the second speaker apart of the Memories of the Prairie series the Dickinson Historical Society has organized.
Larson’s lecture focused on the towns, land and other historical points of interest around Big Blue River before the towns and river all become covered in water by the man-made Tuttle Creek Reservoir. The area Larson spoke of is in the northern part of Riley County. A couple of the towns Larson spoke on were Randolph, Garrison and Cleburne.
The history Larson started with was when Kansas began as a territory in 1854. Many people came to live in Riley County in 1855, which is when some of the towns around the Big Blue River began.
“In the 1930s, they did a survey to find the richest soil in the world, and the richest soil in the world was the Nile River Valley in Egypt,” Larson said. “The second richest soil in the world was the Blue River Valley in Kansas, and that is now the home of Tuttle Creek Reservoir. So when you go to look at the lake, realize that is mighty rich soil laying underneath that water. Very prosperous area for people to settle.”
Amy Feigley, member of the historical society and organizer of this year’s Memories of the Prairie, said the society had Larson speak a few years ago about the building of Tuttle Creek Reservoir. They were impressed with his knowledge, so they brought him back for another lecture.
“As a retired high school teacher, he is full of a lot of knowledge. We jus thought it would be interesting for a lot of people to hear about a neighboring county,” Feigley said.
The next speaker for Memories of the Prairie will be Teresa Weishaar on pioneer clothing and fashion July 9.
