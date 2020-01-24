The former payroll clerk with Dickinson County was accused of making false information thefts of money from health related deductions.
Dawn Schiffner, 47, was charged in Dickinson County District Court on 57 counts of theft in the amount of $4,926.20 on Wednesday.
According to the complaint, Schiffner is accused of unlawfully drawing electronic data from her Health Savings Account deduction, her employer match for Healthquest Points, her health insurance premium deduction, her dental insurance premium deduction and her vision insurance premium deduction and health insurance premium deduction.
She is accused of the making false information thefts from Feb. 6, 2017 to Aug. 23, 2019 with the intent to permanently deprive Dickinson County of the possession, use or benefit of such property or services. Sentencing for making false information theft ranges from a minimum of seven to nine months and a maximum of 19 to 23 months.
