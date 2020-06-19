In a plea agreement which dropped 56 of 57 counts, a former Dickinson County payroll clerk waived her arraignment and entered a guilty plea to one count in Dickinson County District Court on Wednesday.
In the agreement Dawn Schiffner entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of the unauthorized control of money worth at least $1,500 but less than $25,000. She is also required to pay restitution in the amount of $4,926.82.
The other 56 counts are dropped with prejudice.
Asked by District Judge Benjamin Sexton what she did, she said she manipulated her payroll account so zero was paid out as her portion of insurance. Those payments were paid by the county. The complaints stretched from Feb. 2017 to March 2020.
Sexton said the sentencing range was five to seven months minimum and 15 to 17 months maximum and he could issue probation.
Sentencing was set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 19.
The scheduled arraignment was held using Zoom.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
