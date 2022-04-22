The walls came tumbling down Monday and Tuesday on a building which has stood east of the courthouse for 52 years.
The former Dickinson County Attorney’s office, located at 201 E. First St., was demolished Monday and Tuesday by workers with Boyd Excavating of Abilene.
The county attorney’s office was relocated into newly-renovated quarters on the top floor of the courthouse in March.
Built in 1970 as the Federal Land Bank office, the building was home to a number of other offices before Dickinson County acquired it in the 1990s to house the attorney’s office.
Over the years, the building has been plagued multiple times by a leaky roof and other problems caused by its unique multi-angle design. Inside, the building had numerous HVAC issues, it was not ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible, it was not large enough to accommodate staff, it lacked the room to install proper security measures necessary in today’s world and other concerns.
The reclaimed space will be used for additional courthouse parking space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.