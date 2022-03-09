Actor Ricky Schroder took to Instagram March 3 where he posted a video of himself in an altercation with a guard at the Eisenhower Presidential Museum in Abilene.
The former child actor posted a video of himself arguing with a security guard at the museum about the museum’s mask policy.
The guard asked Schroder to mask up and he refused.
During the course of the altercation, Schroder made reference to “nazis” and “the evil federal government.”
“I don’t make the rules,” the guard said, when confronted. “I just have to enforce them.”
“God’s laws are higher than the federal government’s,” Schroder said in the video. “But you’re going to enforce man’s laws, no God’s laws.”
“Yes, we are,” the guard said. “Correct, sir. I don’t know if it’s God’s law or man’s law. All I know is, it’s our (job).”
Schroder chose to leave the museum, calling the guard a “nazi” once more as he left, with the video still running as he stood outside the museum talking to the camera.
“Well, folks, you see what happened,” he said. “The federal government said I can’t go into the Dwight D. Eisenhower Museum. That’s his boyhood home. That’s his library. The man who defeated the nazis and look what’s become of our country. The man who fought the nazis.”
Eisenhower Presidential Library Director Dawn Hammatt confirmed the altercation took place March 3.
“The referenced incident with a visitor who did not want to adhere to the mask mandate occurred last Thursday, however was just posted to twitter on Sunday,” she said. “Our security guard enforced the agency policy and the visitor chose to leave.”
