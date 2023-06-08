Stephanie Becker will be one of USD 435’s newest principals.
She will take charge of Kennedy Elementary School at the start of the new school year.
Becker is no stranger to Abilene or to Kennedy Elementary School.
She started her teaching career out at Kennedy where she taught for 10 years before teaching two years at Abilene Middle School.
Becker left Abilene to become a behavioral specialist. She was based in Salina, but she kept a foothold in USD 435, still serving Abilene’s schools. She worked during the 2022-2023 school year as a behavioral specialist in Abilene.
“I pretty much only had one year where I wasn’t either teaching in Abilene or serving in that specialist role,” Becker said. “That was last year — I was with Geary County Schools in Junction City.”
In total, she has been an educator for roughly 20 years, much of which has been spent working with elementary school students.
Becker has always had a love for children and a desire to work with disabled students.
“I’ve always had a passion for students with disabilities,” she said. “That was one of my main focuses. I knew that I wanted to teach to that population. I had a cousin who was disabled, and so kind of grew up with her and then throughout high school I volunteered in the special education classroom as an aid. So I just knew that was something I wanted to do.”
Becker is an Abilene High School graduate. She moved to Abilene as a junior in high school. Her experience moving to Abilene in her late high school years was a positive one.
“It was just a very welcoming town,” Becker said. “I was accepted and my family felt very welcomed even though I hadn’t grown up here all my life.”
This contributed to her desire to return to Abilene’s school system as an educator after she received her teaching degree. She loved the way community members worked together and supported its youth and the school system both academically and athletically.
Becker already knows Kennedy’s staff and has faith in staff members’ ability to work together as a team and support one another.
“As far as the principal role, I’m excited that I get to work side by side with teachers just because I’ve had that opportunity to work more on the kids’ side of things and I feel like we have so much to offer — and they do as well,” she said.
Becker said she looks forward to building relationships in the community.
Because Becker will be a principal at an elementary school, she feels it is important to make sure students come away with a positive impression of education and that they and their families feel their students are welcome in their school.
“It’s the first experience for students coming into school and learning what school’s about,” she said. “So it’s very important to me to make sure that it’s a welcoming environment.”
Becker enjoys working with elementary school students and finds they are overall positive and fun to be around.
“Every day is different,” she said. “Pretty much every day when I walk in the door I get a hug.”
Becker does expect to run into some challenges in her new job.
Young children are often still learning to manage their feelings, she said.
“Sometimes their little bodies can have big emotions,” Becker said. “They’re still learning how to deal with that.”
She plans to meet this challenge by focusing on teaching children the skills needed to become successful students and how to behave in the classroom.
“We see the biggest growth at this younger level,” she said.
Other challenges include dealing with the aftermath of COVID-19 and its impact on students’ development.
“I think it just reinforced how important it is to have those social skills and have all that you need to interact with one another,” Becker said. “During that time frame, you had a lot of students who didn’t have much social interaction.”
There is also a teacher shortage which Becker plans to combat through teamwork within her building not just with teachers but the whole network including custodians and families and everything in between — something she feels is already ongoing at Kennedy. Community building within the school is important, she feels.
“I know that we live in a very supportive community and I look forward to meeting with the members of the community and families to give our students a good start,” Becker said.
Assistant Superintendent Dana Sprinkle agreed with Becker about building engagement with families.
“We want to have our families be a part of what is taking place in the buildings and supporting our students,” Sprinkle said. “That increases our students’ success.”
USD 435 Superintendent Greg Brown said he was excited to have Becker as a principal and praised her work as a behavioral specialist.
“It’s been fun to be a part of her teaching career,” Brown said.
Brown said his administration would have to make sure Becker was not doing double duty as both principal and behavioral specialist.
“It’ll be fun to be there, and she’ll obviously be a big part of the decisions moving forward to continue to do the great things that she has started as a behavior specialist in that building,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.