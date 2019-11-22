A former Abilene man was killed Friday morning in a Reno County crash.
Jory Konrade was a teacher in the Buhler public school district.
Konrade was a teacher and football coach at Prairie Hills Middle School and a football coach.
Kansas Highway 61 near Medora was shut down, according to Kansas Highway Patrol Trouper Ben Gardner.
The crash happened around 7:41 a.m. at mile marker 64.
Konrade was southbound and collided with a semitrailer. Gardner said that snow contributed to the crash.
Gardner advised motorists to adjust to the road conditions, slow down and wear a seatbelt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.