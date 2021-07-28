On Monday, the National Weather Service, out of Topeka, issued a heat advisory warning until Thursday. The weather service broke down the pieces of the warning as:
• What: heat index is expected to be 101 to 108
• Where: portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas
• When: from July 27 at noon till July 29 at 9 p.m.
• Impact: heat illnesses caused by hot temperatures and high humidity
During periods of high heat, the National Weather Service suggests residents of the advised areas stay inside. However, if people and pets must be outdoors, local physician Dr. Brian Holmes and veterinarian Dr. Becky J. Rankin answered questions about some signs of heat illness to look out for and what can be done.
• Dr. Brian Holmes – Family Medicine Specialist with Memorial Health System.
Q. What are the signs of heat issues?
A. “Typically, you’ll see they start getting lightheaded, dizzy, visual changes, headaches, stop sweating and they have their core temperature rise. They’ll also notice they don’t urinate as much.”
Q. Do all ages have similar side effects?
A. “It’s similar for all ages, though kids are a little more resilient than adults”
Q. What to do if they are showing side effects?
A. “They need to get them inside where they can cool off, hydrate and if they are showing signs of stress they need to go to the emergency room.”
Q. Do you have any advice for parents?
A. “Probably limit the amount of time that their children are outside, make sure they are hydrated, wearing sun screen and keep track if they are urinating or not feeling well.”
• Dr. Becky J. Rankin – Clinician and part owner at Abilene Animal Hospital
Q. What are the signs of heat issues for all species of pets?
A. “Most of the time for any species, they could start drooling, they could just act weak and oftentimes they might even have a seizure or pass out.”
Q. What are the signs of heat issues for dogs?
A. “Dogs might often have GI signs, before they have anything, they might have bloody diarrhea and vomit.”
Q. What are the signs of heat issues for cats?
A. “Cats, usually, the first sign in them would just be increased respiratory effort. So just sitting there, like mouth open, visibility panting because that would be abnormal for a cat.”
Q. When to feed livestock during a heat advisory?
A. “A lot of livestock people will actually feed their animals at night, because it’s when it’s cooler. When you feed their [livestock] rumen or their stomachs get going and it actually increases their body temperature. So, if they feed at night and sometimes keep them cool during the day when they’re not eating.”
Q. What should owners do if they think their animal is over heating?
A. “They can get them wet, like a cold towel on their neck and head and once those towels are not wet anymore, ring them out, get new water and put it on them. They can also pour [rubbing] alcohol on their feet because that will absorb really quickly and help cool down really quickly.“
