For their first performance of the year, Great Plains Theatre’s production of “Footloose” opens this weekend. The theatre hired professional actors for the main roles in their first production of the musical based on the 1984 film.
“I am not kidding when I say that you will be jaw-dropped at the quality of entertainment that is created here and presented right in our hometown,” said Mitchel Aiello, director of the production and artistic and education director of the theatre. “After a casting search of thousands of auditions and working together as a theatre family, we are ready to head to Bomont where we fight for the right to dance.”
The dates for the performances are June 3 to June 5 and June 8 to June 12. The June 3, June 4, June 9 and June 10 shows will start at 7:30 p.m. The June 5, June 8 and June 12 shows will start at 2 p.m. The Saturdays of June 4 and June 11 will have shows at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The show is about Ren McCormack, played by Carson Zoch, bringing dance back to the small town of Bomont. The Reverend Shaw Moore, played by Tim Falk, has convinced the town to outlaw dancing. McCormack enlists the help of the Reverend’s daughter Ariel, played by Maddie Allen, and country hick Willard, played by Matthew Glen Clark, to undo the law and heal the town of a tragedy.
“Professional actors from all corners of the country have come here to tell this heartwarming story about a small town and the joy and love that can be found in the most unlikely of places,” Aiello said. “I have teared up and been emotional watching this journey and story unfold. Even the happy dance-filled parts of the show are filled with exquisite passion. We truly are kicking off our Sunday shoes and cutting loose.”
While professional actors are filling the main roles, Aiello said teenager community members will be filling in positions backstage and on stage.
“As I continue to state: art, theatre, education and inclusion are essential. This is truer now than ever and GPT is bringing all of that and more to our small-town home in Kansas with this show and all that is to come in this season,” Aiello said.
To purchase tickets, go to greatplainstheatre.com or by calling 785-263-4574.
“I highly encourage anyone that may need an escape from the hustle and bustle to take a night off, come to the theatre, and enjoy one of the most fun nights out ever. I hope we inspire you to continue to dance through life with positivity, forgiveness and love.”
