All-Pro National Football League center for the Chicago Bears Cody Whitehair said he wants to give back to the Abilene Community in a couple ways.
Plans are in the works for a football camp starting at first grade all the way to 12th grade this June at Cowboy Stadium.
Whitehair also said there is a possibility of him getting involved in plans to renovate Cowboy Stadium which the Abilene Board of Education is reviewing.
“We would like to give back to our community,” Whitehair said. “We’ll talk through some things and see what we can do.”
The football camp will be at different times for different ages.
The camp is going to be free to the kids.
“We are really excited about that,” Whitehair said.
He plans to bring in some NFL players and some Kansas State University and University of Kansas players.
“I wanted to find a way that I could give back to my community,” Whitehair said at Rotary Club Friday. “This community has been so good to me and this is where it all started and the foundation that got me where I am today. I was raised here most of my life.”
He said the work ethic and behavior off the field former K-State coach Bill Snyder preached helped him adjust to the National Football League.
“It’s tough at K-State,” Whitehair said. “He’s old school. He’s going to have the pads on you for a while and that’s how it is in the NFL too. It’s tough hard days that we were prepared for. He always preached to us about doing things right on and off the field.”
He said he is often asked about his hometown in Kansas.
“I say I am from a little town that is basically smack dab in the middle of Kansas that has good hard-working people that care about their community,” he said. “They are doing whatever it takes to keep this small community going.”
He attended St. Andrew’s Elementary, Abilene Middle School and Abilene High School where he was a three-sport letterman: football, basketball and track.
His is the son of Kevin Whitehair and RaeLyn Swisher. Cody and his wife Hannah have a daughter Blakely who was born in September.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.