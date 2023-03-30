Abilene Food Pantry, Clothing and Thrift Shop started with an idea and conversation between two women at Trinity Lutheran Church in 1987. That spark ignited into an operation that has helped thousands of Abilene residents through difficult times.
“They understood that there were a number of members of their church that were having financial problems, and they wanted to help them,” said volunteer Debbie Howie. “They came up with an idea of providing their groceries.”
As they started helping a couple of church families, word got out and people started coming to them to see if they could extend help to those outside of the church.
They realized there was a need in Abilene and felt they had to do something, Howie said.
“They talked to their pastor and decided they would talk to the Ministerial Alliance and see if they can get all of the churches on board,” she said. “They sent letters out to all the churches in the area and asked them if they would be interested in joining this little project, and the Abilene Food Pantry became a thing here in Abilene.”
As they put the food pantry together organizers realized they needed some form of steady revenue.
“They came up with the idea of having a thrift shop next to the food pantry,” Howie said. “Somewhere people can donate their items that they weren't using. The thrift shop could sell it and the revenue from the thrift shop could go to the food pantry to buy groceries.”
The thrift shop has grown to a point where the clothing racks stay full and people can find bargains and treasures tucked away on the shelves.
“If you want a good buy, that’s the place to go,” she said. “In Abilene we have a lot of families that have a number of children, large families, and this is a place where they can go and find better quality clothing at a reasonable price.”
Each church is asked to support the food pantry on a rotating monthly schedule. However, some of the smaller congregations don’t always have the means to pull together a lot of food items but they can still help out by making other donations.
“They'll (tell the parishioners), ‘Hey, this is our month to help with the food pantry instead of donating food. Let's give to the clothing center. Clean out your closets. We’ll give it to them and they can sell it and generate cash,” Howie said. “This is their way of giving and not hitting their pocketbook really hard.”
Besides clothing the thrift store also has an assortment of household appliances, toys, glassware, towels, curtains — just a wide assortment of items, which somebody didn’t need or want.
“We have a little bit of everything,” she said. “If it's clean, hasn’t been used very much and isn’t too large, I'll take it. They always have decorations for all the holidays — Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick's Day, Easter, fall, Thanksgiving, Christmas — you name it and … costumes at Halloween time, prom dresses — a little bit of everything.”
While the thrift store has an eclectic assortment of items, sometimes on the food pantry side, they come across an item they need. Currently, that need is for laundry detergent.
Howie said when they are short on an item, they’ll try to purchase at dollar and discount stores to keep the expense down.
“For some reason it’s hard to find (laundry detergent) we can afford to purchase,” she said. “We try to be very frugal when we are spending money that people donated to us but at any rate, they’re all sold out.”
Rising need
The number of people the food pantry serves is increasing, said volunteer Laura Wilson. They average about 40 families a month, with an average of four people in each family.
“We help about 260 people every month,” Wilson said.
During COVID-19 the federal government disbursed money to the states, which in turn helped families that had lost income or were otherwise in need.
“Just recently they did away with the [extra assistance],” she said. “They said, ‘Okay we’re going back to normal.”
For some people, normal was not having enough money to feed their family. For others, jobs were lost and normal does not look the same as pre-COVID-19.
The food they receive at the Abilene Food Pantry does not cover all the families’ needs but it does help supplement what they can afford to buy.
The original idea of helping families in need has spread beyond the churches. Wilson said people are getting food because of the generosity of the Abilene community.
“Our community, Dickinson County, the people are just awesome with donations,” she said. “Besides the churches, another heavy hitter that we have is the Jeffcoat Foundation. Then we have a post office drive on Mother's Day and Rod Riffel, he does the old-car drives, he'll do two of those one at Christmas time and then one in the spring or summer.”
Throughout the year schools and youth and civic groups have random food drives. All of it helps keep the shelves full so when someone in need walks through the door they can go home with food to feed their family.
The food pantry operates on the honor system and doesn’t have income guidelines, but they do require photo identification and proof of address, they have to live in Dickinson County.
People may pick up food once a month and three times in a six-month period.
Volunteers also put together a few special packages, separate from the basic food donation.
“Some of the church ladies or groups, they'll do baking bags and bring them over,” Wilson said. “We give out birthday bags for the kids and we have wellness bags.”
The wellness bags have an assortment of items like tissue, chicken noodle soup, hot cocoa and hot tea.
“Just something little to make people feel better,” she said.
After 36 years the Food Pantry, Clothing and Thrift Shop continues to build on the idea that sprouted in one church. A message on the center’s website affirms their mission, “Believing in God’s love of All His children, Abilene Area Food Pantry, Clothing and Thrift Shop hopes to help in healing the hurt of hunger by giving food and loving concern.”
Learn how they can help at the Food Pantry, Clothing and Thrift Shop
– Call 785-263-1221.
– Visit the website at abilenefoodclothin.wixsite.com/home?fbclid=IwAR02P4vuSrX3Qr7iLBwTJLuhM0r80loZ7hismkiJFOndCoa5R5m1CR2qZAQ.
– Go to their Facebook page.
– Visit them at 409 NW Third St., from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
