Jeffcoat Foundation gifted $20,000 to Abilene Food Bank

To aid the Abilene Food Bank in its efforts, the Jeffcoat Foundation gifted the food bank with $20,000 in February. From left to right, are volunteer Laura Wilson, Hank Royer of Jeffcoat Foundation, volunteer Debbie Howie and Diane Howser.

 Ed Boice

Abilene Food Pantry, Clothing and Thrift Shop started with an idea and conversation between two women at Trinity Lutheran Church in 1987. That spark ignited into an operation that has helped thousands of Abilene residents through difficult times.

“They understood that there were a number of members of their church that were having financial problems, and they wanted to help them,” said volunteer Debbie Howie. “They came up with an idea of providing their groceries.”

 

