The Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation has donated $20,0000 to the Abilene Area Food and Clothing Bank.
Food bank volunteer Laura Wilson said it felt “awesome” to have received the donation.
“It will help many, many families,” she said.
This is an especially important thing for the food and clothing bank going into winter — a time when Wilson said her organization serves about twice as many people as it normally does.
“In wintertime, it doubles,” she said.
The funds will help to pay for items families need.
According to Wilson, the food and clothing bank tries to hand out “a little bit extra” to local families during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season, so this donation will go toward helping out with that effort.
Wilson said the food and clothing bank likes to offer clients Thanksgiving foods such as turkeys, potatoes, stuffing mix, cranberry sauce and similar items. During the Christmas season, the food and clothing bank offers hams and other food for holiday meals to those in need in the Abilene area.
The donated funds will be used to purchase supplies as needed to serve the community, Wilson said. The food and clothing bank often purchases items from the Wichita Food Bank.
“This money will go toward paying them, too,” Wilson said.
According to Wilson, Hank Royer who administers the Jeffcoat Foundation seeks out different organizations in Abilene that help the community and which he believes the Jeffcoat family would have supported and donates money to them in the hopes they will continue their good works within Abilene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.