Abilene City Manager Jane Foltz said at the study session Monday of the Abilene City Commission that she plans to retire from the city of Abilene on March 1, 2021.
“I do have some information as you begin your search for your next city manager and I will be available to help in the process if you need me,” Foltz said.
City Attorney Aaron Martin said there are a number of ways the city commission can approach finding a new city manager.
“It is the city commission’s decision to make as to who to hire in that most important role,” he said.
He said the process must start in a public setting.
Foltz, the longtime director of Abilene’s Parks and Recreation Department, was named interim manager in June 2019. The city commission officially named her city manager in January of this year.
During Foltz’s tenure as city manager, the Eighth Street project was completed and a plan was approved to fix the water drainage issue in the northeast part of the city, two big projects. The city of Abilene also approved support for a $400,000 grant for moderate income rentals in the Highlands development through the Prairie Fire Development Group and the city building was renovated.
The city approved industrial revenue bonds for the Garfield Project and will look into similar bonds for the new Holiday Inn Express at the next meeting of the Abilene City Commission next Monday.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.