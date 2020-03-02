Jane Foltz, former Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Abilene, received the Distinguished Professional Award from the Kansas Recreation and Parks Association on Feb. 12.
This award, presented at the annual state conference in Topeka, recognizes a KRPA member who has rendered outstanding service to the organization and the profession, local or state. Members must have served a minimum of 10 years as a full-time employee in the park and recreation field.
Foltz has had great support throughout the community that enabled her to accomplish completion of the Abilene Community Center in 2005. She helped add to the quality of life by adding a skate park in 2006 and a walking trail in Eisenhower Park in 2007. She was instrumental in getting a sales tax passed in 2009 to renovate the Abilene Swimming Pool and Abilene Public Library. The original pool was built in 1939 as part of the WPA (Works Project Administration). The renovation added a high dive, low dive, water features and zero entry.
She led the renovation of Little Ike Park in downtown Abilene, which features a statue of former President Dwight D. Eisenhower “Ike” as a young boy. The park was completed with special parks and recreation funds and donations by area residents.
Foltz was instrumental in getting the Kansas Amusement Rides Act House Bill 23879, Senate Bill 307 amendments passed with respect to Parks and Recreation. Jane served as Chair of the Recreation branch in 2009. She was actively involved in the Women’s Summit and the Recreation Commission Summit. She has been a KSHSAA volleyball official for 22 years, serving as Area Supervisor for the last three years. Jane served on the Quality of Life Coalition, United Way board, and currently serves on the OCCK board. Jane has always been willing to mentor other directors and young professionals.
Foltz is sought out by other departments when they have a question or need guidance. She has an unmeasurable passion for Parks and Recreation in Abilene, surrounding communities and the state of Kansas.
Foltz led her department by always striving for more, something new, and something better. She does not take no for an answer and finds ways for things to happen.
Foltz has worked with the city of Abilene for 45 years, starting as a lifeguard at the Abilene pool. She has been a KRPA member for 18 years and held the title of Parks and Recreation Director for 18 years. She has recently been named city manager for the city of Abilene.
