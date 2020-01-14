Jane Foltz is now officially the city manager of Abilene
The Abilene City Commission voted Monday 5-0 to remove the interim part of Foltz’s title that she has held since mid June.
Having Foltz as interim has been very positive, said Mayor Chris Ostermann.
“We have moved forward with many projects,” she said.
Commissioner Tim Shafer voted with an “absolutely” comment in selecting Foltz as city manager.
“We have gotten more done in the last six month than the last four years,” Shafer said.
Foltz, the longtime director of Abilene’s Parks and Recreation Department, was named interim after then city manager Austin Gilley was terminated.
“There have been challenges along the way but we have been able to complete some projects and move some projects along,” Foltz said after the meeting. “What I enjoyed most was connecting with the people in our community. “
One of the big projects started Monday night when the commission approved tax breaks for the new Holiday Inn Express and Suites which were all approved unanimously.
Under her watch, plans are moving forward with the Eighth Street improvement, a plan for the water drainage issue in northeast Abilene and discussion on the southeast part of Abilene, updates to the City Building which received its new sign last week, industrial revenue bonds for the Garfield project, 14th Street improvements from Buckeye Avenue to Vine Street and completion of the pay plan review.
Some of the projects for 2020 are the airport master plan, Rural Water District No. 2 water rate increase, a community shelter agreement with the school district and a street maintenance plan in the works.
“We haven’t forgotten about the Highlands,” she said of the land the city owns in northwest Abilene.
The meeting started with new Commissioner Brandon Rein, Dee Marshall and Tim Shafer being sworn in after being elected last November.
Ostermann was unanimously voted as mayor and Rein as vice mayor.
Foltz also announced that Clinton Franey has been hired as a planning and zoning director and Kara Titus, assistant to the city manager/communications coordinator, left that position last week.
