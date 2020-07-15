Another Dickinson County person tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the number of cases to 24, City Manager Jane Foltz reported to the Abilene City Commission at its regular meeting on Monday.
She said the city of Abilene continues to follow the Dickinson County recommendation which is following Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order 20-52 that posted July 2.
“Masks are required when out in public,” Foltz said. “We have been getting a number of calls, not only to our office but also to the police station, and it is a county-wide order. We really encourage and recommend that people wear masks. We want to keep the spread down.”
Foltz said she spoke to the Dickinson County Health Department and no information is available as to how many cases are active or how many people have recovered.
Commissioner Dee Marshall commented that it bothers her when people complain, saying it infringes on their rights and can’t be mandated.
“We make them wear seat belts. What is the difference? It’s public safety,” she said.
“There are a lot of businesses struggling because there is no traffic,” said Mayor Chris Ostermann. “You need to remember to wear your mask.”
Alcohol tax funds
The city of Abilene receives funds from an alcohol tax which is then distributed.
Kansas imposes a 10 percent liquor tax on the sale of drinks containing alcoholic liquor at clubs, catered or drinking establishments.
The city commission is directed to control the funds which are to be used for services and programs for the purpose of alcoholism and drug abuse education, alcohol and drug detoxification, intervention in alcohol and drug abuse or treatment for those in danger of becoming alcoholics and drug users.
The city commission voted 5-0 to adopt a Request for Liquor Tax Funding application for 2021 and approved $2,954 to The Cedar House Foundation for 2020.
The commission voted 5-0 to publish the 2021 budget.
It did not change much from the review at the study session.
The budget shows almost of half a mill degree in the mill levy from 51.489 to 51.003.
The Abilene Public Library Board of Directors also reduced the mill levy slightly from 8.696 to 8.220.
A mill is equal to $1 in tax for every $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Once the budget is published, it can be reduced but not increased, said Finance Director Marcus Rothchild.
The commission approved on a 5-0 vote an Abilene Coronavirus Relief Fund Resolution.
With the resolution, the city accepts any funds appropriated to Abilene by the state of Kansas through the State’s Coronavirus Relief Fund and distributed by Dickinson County.
The funds are to reimburse the city for expenses it incurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Block grant
Foltz reported that over 30 applications for the Community Development Block Grant were received. The city received $132,000 to help businesses with payroll and inventory expenses for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Julie (Roller Weeks) is checking to see what businesses meet the qualifications,” Foltz said.
She said that Holiday Inn Express is continuing to work on plans for a new hotel.
“There may be some changes to the initial plans,” she said. “I have invited them to share the information with the commission at an upcoming meeting.”
The city approved, on a 5-0 vote, a cell tower by U.S. Cellular. The 105-foot tall cellular communications tower will be located at 505 Cottage Avenue.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
