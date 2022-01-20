With Valentine’s Day less than a month away, the Flower Box in Abilene and Phyllis’ Flowers and More in Chapman are readying for that day, but there are factors that may interrupt business for both stores. Calista Wilson, owner of The Flower Box, and Phyllis Cheney, owner of Phyllis’ Flowers and More, said they are preparing and hoping for a normally busy Valentine’s Day.
“With COVID and the weather it is so hard to predict,” Cheney said. “The last year, that negative 20 some degree temperature hit, and I basically closed my door on Valentine’s Day because I couldn’t protect them enough for a customer or myself to walk out and not have that cold blast hit the flowers.”
While flowers are kept at a cool temperature in refrigerators in flower stores, Cheney said a cold wind and temperature such as what occurred on Valentine’s Day in 2021 will shorten the healthy look of flowers from around two weeks to around a single day.
Wilson said there currently is no low supply of any particular flower. Cheney said some flowers are “touch and go,” though she is confident her store will receive all the flowers it needs since she placed her orders back in December 2021.
Both shop owners said prices have risen for flowers and plants. For example, Cheney said carnations and specific types of lilies have risen in price. Wilson said prices for flowers have risen, but not substantially like grocery store items. The Flower Box’s prices will stay the same as last year’s prices. Cheney said some of the store’s prices have risen.
Currently, Wilson and Cheney said there are no shortages of any particular flower. A COVID-19 outbreak amongst the farms, however, could result in a shortage of a type of flower, which has happened in the past, Wilson said.
Wilson said her store orders flowers from a wholesaler greenhouse farm in Colorado, and Cheney said she orders flowers from two distributors in Topeka and Wichita.
For Wilson, she recommended ordering from The Flower Box five days before the day the flowers are needed. For Cheney, customers should order from Phyllis’ Flowers and More now.
“We will always have coolers of flowers stocked, so if people come in, there will be plenty to choose from,” Wilson said, “so I don’t want people to be like ‘oh, they’re going to be busy so I don’t want to order flowers.’”
Since Valentine’s Day is on a Monday this year, Wilson said, much of the work in her business has to be done that Monday.
“Usually people order a day ahead of time or a week ahead of time if it falls on a weekend. We’re only doing deliveries that Monday,” Wilson said. “So it’s just myself and another person that does flowers. So it all has to be made and done in a 10-hour business days.”
Despite the logistics, Wilson said she is hoping for more business this year compared to last year. Valentine’s Day being on a Sunday last year resulted in around 20 percent less sales for The Flower Shop compared to other Valentine’s Days.
The Flower Box’s workload leading up to Valentine’s Day is also filled with funerals, some of whom died from COVID-19.
“For example, this week alone we have a funeral every day. If you put Valentine’s Day on top of it, it’s hard, and to sit down with the family who lost someone, you’re sitting there talking to them about their loved one and they’re upset. You also have a business full of people who are celebrating Valentine’s Day. You feel bad even more,” Wilson said.
The high number of funeral orders make flower orders for the Flower Box “a wild guessing game,” Wilson said. She said the store orders for that day around six weeks in advance. The store may have to sell flowers they intended upon having available on Valentine’s Day.
For Cheney, she is preparing for her biggest business day of the year and hoping for a normal pre-2020 Valentine’s.
“COVID is hitting hard right now, but I’m not going to let that stop me this year at all. If for some reason the CDC or health department shuts down the businesses again…,” Cheney said. “I will have curbside pick-up, I will make deliveries because I can absolute do any of those without even coming in contact with people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.