Members of the American Legion Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial Post 1969 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3279 conducted a flag retirement ceremony June 14 for over 600 flags.

Commander Brian Ross said they chose the mid-week date because it was Flag Day and the 100th anniversary of the first National Flag Conference, which established a set of rules for civilian flag use. The National Flag Code was created by representatives of about 70 organizations, under the leadership of the National Americanism Commission of the American Legion.

 

