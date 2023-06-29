Members of the American Legion Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial Post 1969 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3279 conducted a flag retirement ceremony June 14 for over 600 flags.
Commander Brian Ross said they chose the mid-week date because it was Flag Day and the 100th anniversary of the first National Flag Conference, which established a set of rules for civilian flag use. The National Flag Code was created by representatives of about 70 organizations, under the leadership of the National Americanism Commission of the American Legion.
The U.S. Flag Code was published in 1923, adopted by Congress in 1942, and signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1998.
The Flag Code gives guidance on the standards of respect and how the flag should be displayed. Part of it states, “When a flag is so tattered that it can no longer serve as a symbol of the United States, it should be destroyed in a dignified manner, preferably by burning.”
Ross said for himself and other veterans, Flag Day and the retirement ceremonies are dear to their hearts.
“For someone that has fought for the flag it holds a special place,” he said. “Defending our nation under the flag and watching bodies of comrades come back under that flag … .”
He also sees Flag Day as one day that all Americans can come together under a common denominator.
“It's part of showing your pride in your flag, your country's flag,” he said.
It’s a day to put aside differences in race, religion, politics and all the other things dividing the nation and look at the one thing that Americans can unite under, he said.
“There's a lot of back and forth, especially on the religious side of the U.S. being founded under Christian values, and therefore maybe doesn't have room for any other values, when yet our Constitution specifically allows freedom for all religions,” Ross said. “The same with race — the flag isn't there to stand for any one race or another. It's for all races. It's for everyone who's in America and everyone who is a part of this country.”
