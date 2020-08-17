HERINGTON — No one was injured when shots were fired during a home invasion Friday night, leading to the arrest of five individuals.
According to Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday police responded to the home invasion at 7:40 p.m. in the 100 block of W. Walnut Street.
Prior to arrival, all suspects had fled from the scene. During the investigation, officers learned that at least four persons surrounded the residence and forced entry into the rear of the home.
An occupant of the residence fired one shot from a handgun in self-defense, in the direction of one suspect, believed to be armed with a handgun.
As part of the investigation, the Herington police executed search warrants at 602 E. Stover Street in White City ,305 S. Elm Street in White City, 120 E. Main Street in Dwight and on two vehicles believed to be related to the incident. While the warrant at 602 E. Stover Street in White City was executed during the early morning hours on Saturday, three of the suspects were located and taken into custody.
At 8:45 p.m. on the same day, during the search warrant execution at 120 E. Main Street in Dwight, a fourth suspect was taken into custody.
Gregory L. Hager, 55, of Dwight has been arrested, accused of aiding and abetting, aggravated burglary, criminal threat and felony interference with law enforcement. Austin J. Notenbaum, 21, of White City has been arrested, accused of aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, criminal threat, felony interference with law enforcement, perjury and criminal damage to property. Sean M. Hager, 28, of White City has been arrested and accused of aggravated burglary, criminal threat, felony interference with law enforcement and perjury. Susan R. Hager, 38, of White City has been arrested and accused of aiding and abetting, aggravated burglary and criminal threat.
Sunday a fifth person was taken into custody related to the home invasion.
Amanda J. Wheeler, 34, of White City has been arrested accused of aiding and abetting aggravated burglary, criminal threat, felony interference with law enforcement and perjury.
All suspects are being held at the Dickinson County Jail without bond, pending first appearance. This investigation is ongoing.
