The presence of Abilene native and former press secretary Marlin Fitzwater filled the Visitors Center of the Eisenhower Presidential Library as 120 people showed up for a Lunch and Learn session.
Fitzwater discussed his new book “Calm before the Storm” with a slide show presentation leading up to and including the conflict with Iran.
The book was inspired, Fitzwater said, when he read Dwight Eisenhower’s memoir, “At Ease: Stories I Tell My Friends” in 1976 which starts with Eisenhower talking about growing up in Abilene. That book also includes anecdotes and essays about his career.
He served as press secretary for presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. He served for 10 years from 1983 to 1993, one of the longest serving press secretaries.
“It is a great honor for me to be back here,” Fitzwater told the packed house Wednesday.
Fitzwater said that while attending Abilene High School he helped plant tulips in the tulip beds outside the Eisenhower Library.
“I didn’t ever imagine that I would be at the microphone of this place but in any case, it has been a long and colorful history between myself and the Eisenhower Library,” he said.
Asked which press conferences were the most difficult, he responded “The ones I didn’t have the answers.”
Fitzwater said, like the country, journalism in the United States has become divided.
He graduated from Kansas State University in Journalism and worked for several newspapers, including the Reflector-Chronicle.
“It represents a lot of different places and people, and statuses,” he said, responding to a question.
He said news in the New York Times, Washington Post and national television news is by a group of journalists that have decided to become partisan politically.
“They decided it is okay for journalists to have a political belief. It’s okay to have a political belief but they represent that belief in their reporting,” he said.
“I don’t think that works. I think that is what causes a lot of division in America,” Fitzwater said. “People see that in print, see that in the press and think that’s okay. Or, they react violently to news that they know is prejudiced.”
However, he said there is still a large segment of journalists that believe in honesty and objective reporting.
“Trying to represent the truth the best they can. That is the press that I studied and I believe in and I don’t know that will happen,” said Fitzwater.
“At this point I think journalism is split not unlike the country is split in terms of what is appropriate political behavior.”
Fitzwater then went on to praise Kathy Hageman and Jean Bowers, calling their writing “outstanding” for the Reflector-Chronicle.
“They write a lot of good stuff,” he said.
