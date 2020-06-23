Reflector-Chronicle staff
SALINA COUNTY — Authorities believe a 67-year-old Solomon man slipped on a steep river bank and fell into Solomon River while fishing Saturday night.
Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said Wayne Jones was found dead in the river Sunday morning.
He said it is believed that Jones walked from his Solomon residence to go fishing in the river on Friday evening and did not return.
His tackle box was found by Dickinson County Sheriff’s deputies south of Solomon. Since the tackle box was in Saline County that department was notified.
Saline County sent out its mounted patrol and rescue squad to search the area on Sunday. Jones’s body was floating in the water on a log jam.
