During a meeting in April, The Abilene City Commission and Mayor Brandon Rein approved the appointment of Ron Marsh as the new Abilene City Manager. Marsh started his new position June 1 with hopes to help the local community.
“I came to the city management profession a little bit later in life,” Marsh said.
Long before joining city services, Marsh spent five years in the Army and had several jobs inside the private sector. He started his career in city and county management in Sedgwick County as a public works administrative assistant.
“I came to really like public service and really like working with the public,” Marsh said. “Granted, it can be frustrating at times, but it’s a lot more fulfilling than it ever is frustrating,”
Starting in 2015, he joined the Clearwater City Council and later left the council to become city administrator in 2017.
After 3 ½ years as Clearwater’s city administrator, Marsh decided to throw his hat in for the position of Abilene city manager. The city commission unanimously selected Marsh out of the line of candidates.
“Ron’s years of experience in all facets of local government make him the perfect person to lead the City of Abilene, its employees and residents,” Mayor Brandon Rein said in April.
Marsh spoke about his enjoyment for planning and economic development when it comes to working as a city manager. He likes to ask the question: “What do we have to do now that’s going to benefit the city or the community down the road?”
Marsh got a taste of this work when visiting the Dickinson County Economic Development Corp. in May. However, even with all the excitement about the work, Marsh’s philosophy is to take a slower approach to the new position.
“My philosophy when it comes to a new position or management, I don’t make any major changes for at least 90 days, because I want to see how the environment is and see what the atmosphere is and go from there,” Marsh said.
Marsh does have one major issue on the top of his to-do list, which is the handling of staffing issues across the city government.
As the new city manager, Marsh said he wants to hear from Abilene city residents.
“If you have a question, if you have a concern, please feel free to ask me,” he said. “I will tell them if I don’t know a quick answer to a question. I will tell you, I don’t know the answer, but I will find out.”
