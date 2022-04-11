The first-ever spring Tombstone talks took place at the Enterprise cemetery Sunday afternoon.
Attendees started at the Hoffman Grist Mill before moving to the cemetery where they heard the stories of five historical figures from Enterprise.
The descendants of one of those figures — Guy Jennings, a founding father of Enterprise — were present for the event.
Janelle Budke, her dad Guy Junior Prichard, Joyce Maas and several other family members were present.
Guy Junior Prichard is the one who told the historical society about his dad’s life.
“I’m very excited to hear about this,” Budke said. “We did some research — talking with dad and my aunt — and we found out some family history that we weren’t clear on. So we think this is exciting. It’s a beautiful day for it.”
The barn from the farm Prichard grew up on in Enterprise is now in Abilene after being donated by the family.
Budke said they are happy to be able to contribute to local history and spend some time with family into the bargain.
Among those leading them on their tour Sunday afternoon was Curator of the Dickinson County Historical Society Andrew Pankratz.
A longtime lover of Dickinson County history, he said he was happy to take part.
“It’s new,” he said. “We’ve always done it in Abilene in October, so it’s kind of nice to spread it out and do different (historical figures) … We’re pointing people out who played majored roles in our history, so it’s good to go explore that with some people who are maybe not as familiar with the area.”
Pankratz said he believed the turnout was good for a first-time event. Amy Feigley agreed.
Feigley said more people showed up to the first two tours than expected. About 60 or 70 people had arrived by around 2:30 p.m., she said.
“I think we allotted for 120,” Feigley said.
During the event, five people who were part of Enterprise’s history — who helped to found the community — were portrayed by volunteers.
“We wanted to do — since we’re a county museum — the other, little areas of the county — the little towns,” Feigley said.
Rebecca Perkins and Gale Whitehair of the historical society board were also present.
“I’m looking for people to come out and enjoy and learn something about history,” Whitehair said. “And it’s a beautiful day.”
Perkins said she was pleased to see Guy Jennings’ family show up to the event.
Overall, she was happy with how the event turned out.
“This is the first time we’ve done this that’s not in the fall,” Perkins said. “So it’s a new venture for us and it’s exciting because we think it gives more people access to Dickinson County history.”
She said she believed there was something people could learn from the event even if they were raised in or around Abilene.
“I’ve learned a lot,” said Perkins. “I’m from this area — born and raised here — and yet I’ve learned a lot about the characters who are portrayed today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.