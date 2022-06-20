Sharon Roberts-Meyer and her husband have an inkling of what it’s like to step back in time.
They own a chuckwagon with which they help their customers reenact journeys on the Oregon Trail, taking them on treks and keeping them well-fed along the way.
Saturday, Roberts-Meyer stepped into Abilene where she presented a talk at the Dickinson County Historical Society about her job cooking on the chuckwagon, historical cooking and her experiences as she treks with people both young and old along the route of the Oregon Trail.
She said she enjoyed any chance to educate people about this part of United States history.
“It’s history,” Roberts-Meyer said. “I think we’re so spoiled nowadays that we don’t appreciate what our forefathers and our ancestors went through. So to me, that’s part of it is just trying to put ourselves in their shoes and appreciate what we’ve got now — we’re blessed.”
She sometimes worries that people will forget vital parts of their own history — or even outright deny it to fit their own preferred narratives.
“We’re already there — (people are) like, ‘oh, that didn’t happen,’” Roberts-Meyer said. “Just like the Holocaust and people who don’t believe that (happened). My father liberated a death camp in Europe — so yeah, I know the Holocaust happened. So yeah, I think the younger generation — when I’ve gone and talked to schools — the kids are like, ‘how did they go to the bathroom?’ ‘What did they eat?’ and ‘did they have electricity to plug in their games?’ It’s like, ‘nope.’”
The group she addressed Saturday evening was older, for the most part — no one asked her if people had electricity to plug in their games along the Oregon Trail, at any rate.
Roberts-Meyer said she hoped attendees walked away with a fresh appreciation for their ancestors.
She was happy with the number of people who showed up to hear her talk.
“I think this is a good turnout,” Roberts-Meyer said. “I’m real happy.”
According to Historical Society Director Austin Anders, about 50 people showed up to the talk.
“I feel like we have a wonderful turnout for tonight,” he said.
He said he believed Roberts-Meyer’s talk hit home for attendees.
“Sharon did a good job with her speech,” Anders said. “Learned a lot of different things about chuckwagon dinners and how the chuckwagon operates.”
Saturday’s event was the first in a series of talks hosted by the historical society this summer called Memories of the Prairie.
The next talk will be presented by Kevin Larson on the Settling of Riley County June 25, Kim Stanley on a Creative Guide to Writing Your Family’s Story July 2 and Teresa Weishaar on Pioneer Fashion July 9.
