The bridge replacement project in the 2700 block of Fair Road south of Talmage continues to progress. On Wednesday, the first guardrail was poured. County crews were able to get back to work on the bridge after the sub-artic temperatures in February temporarily stalled work.
featured
First guardrail installed
- Photo courtesy Dickinson County
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Hultgren replaces Dr. Holmes as health officer
- Ronald “Peanuts” Jamison
- Tucker Cell is undefeated State Champion
- When Abilene froze over
- Hageman is new Reflector-Chronicle editor
- The value goes both ways
- County loosens some COVID restrictions
- Senior Skyleigh Pflaster places second for Abilene
- Steven Ferguson
- Abilene schools review new quarantine policy
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.