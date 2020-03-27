The first test of a Dickinson County employee tested for COVID-19 has come back negative, according to Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman.
During Thursday’s county commission work session, Homman informed commissioners that several people in the community were being tested for the virus, including some county employees who were sick.
An unfortunate result of the disclosure has been the negative reaction by some members of the public against county employees to the point of turning them and their families away.
To clarify, as of 2 p.m. Friday, Dickinson County has zero positive COVID-19 tests.
