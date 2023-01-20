The first Dickinson County Commission work session and meeting of 2023, Jan. 5, was busy as the commission heard reports, reorganized and handled a number of business items.
Human Resources Director Diane Greenough reported the county had nine workman's compensation claims in 2022 — which was about the same as in 2021; hired 46 new employees and lost 47 through resignations, retirements and terminations.
Greenough noted it was the second year in a row that the county experienced such high turnover rates. In 2021, the turnover was even higher with the county bringing in 56 new hires and losing 52.
"Getting good employees is difficult," she said, and told commissioners that many people apply and are scheduled for interviews, but don't show up. Greenough related that for one position, she and the department head who had the opening had set up six interviews and only two applicants showed up.
Job openings are listed on the county website at dkcoks.gov. under the employment link at the bottom of the home page.
Commissioners and attendees also heard from Sen. J.R. Claeys and newly-elected Rep. Scott Hill about what they expect to see during the 2023 Kansas Legislative session. (Information will be included in an upcoming story)
Other
County Administrator Janelle Dockendorf expressed appreciation to road and bridge staff that were out clearing and treating roads during the Christmas holiday storm. The department used 450 tons of materials and is trying to replenish the salt supply.
An unexpected problem developed when the hydraulic system on three trucks shut down due to the extreme cold.
"We hadn't had any issues with them, but the -40 degree wind chills really impacted the trucks," Dockendorf explained during a phone call after the meeting. "They're back running again. They were working before, but we've hadn't seen weather come in like that before."
A number of signs on 1400 Avenue were damaged or destroyed when they were struck during vehicle slide offs.
Dockendorf also told commissioners the following:
Annual meetings for the county's Board of Public Health and the Public Building Commission will be held in the coming weeks.
County taxpayers who paid their taxes in full in December 2022 will receive a $46 refund due to a calculation error. For taxpayers who pay the second half in May, the amount will automatically be reduced from their total. Dockendorf said the school exemption changed last year from $20,000 to $40,000 which was not accounted for when the calculations were done. The commission approved signing an abatement letter, which allows the treasurer's department to start the process.
Tax sale
County Counselor Doug Thompson announced that documents were going to be filed in court Jan. 9 that will allow the sale of approximately 58 properties with delinquent taxes from 2017. The date of the sale will be announced.
A second sale will be held this year for 2018 delinquent tax properties. Thompson said two sales will be held in 2024, which will allow the county to, "catch up," since it was unable to hold sales during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Reorganization
During the yearly reorganization portion of the meeting, the commission voted to retain Commissioner Lynn Peterson as chairman and Commissioner Ron Roller as vice-chairman.
Long-time member Wally Wolfe was reappointed to the county planning commission and Justin Volkman was appointed to fill an open position on the planning board. Commissioners interviewed Volkman and Kelly Fink during the Dec. 29 work session.
With the addition of Volkman, who lives in the southern portion of the county, the board will have full membership for the first time in 10 years. The planning board has long had difficulty attracting members from the southern portion of the county. County commissioners indicated they would like to see the membership more evenly dispersed.
Planning and Zoning Director Tim Hamilton said he would keep applications from Fink and another applicant, who withdrew his name, on file for consideration the next time a position opens.
LaVeda Montgomery was reappointed as a county representative on the North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging. The county also has a second position open on the board. Anyone interested in serving should contact Dockendorf at the courthouse.
Commissioners approved a resolution reauthorizing the county's participation in the Kansas Rural Opportunity Zone program, geared to slow out-migration in rural Kansas by providing income tax waivers and student loan repayment assistance.
Peterson said the program gives county high school graduates who have gone away to attend college and start their careers some incentive to return home.
Commissioners approved the county fee schedule which was updated, making fees more consistent from department to department.
Also, the fee to purchase copies of maps was removed from the schedule since, "that has gone by the wayside," Dockendorf said, noting that people who want maps usually can receive them by email.
Further, the prices for noxious weed chemicals is no longer included because prices fluctuate greatly. Anyone needing information about chemicals should contact the Dickinson County Transfer Station.
New business
The commission approved a conditional use permit for Brian and Monique Slaughter, 1705 Country Club Lane, that will allow the former golf cart storage also to be used as public self storage units. The Slaughters are the new owners of the Abilene Country Club.
The storage units will be available to rent to golf course members as well as the public to store non-golf related items.
"The applicant is putting the storage units under a separate legal entity, thus making the storage units a primary, rather than an accessory use," explained Planning and Zoning Director Hamilton.
One neighbor had concerns about theft and vandalism, which has been a problem at other storage units. The Slaughters indicated they would install cameras and the neighbor was good with that, Hamilton said. Revenue from renting the units will be put back into the golf course.
The commission approved the contract for replacement of First Road Bridge, located at 1145 First Road, on the Dickinson/Clay County line. The project is funded through the Kansas Department of Transportation cost share program in which the state pays a portion of the program as do the two counties. Dickinson County will pay 72% of the cost, while Clay County's share is 28% based on assessed valuation.
The low bid of $1.392 million was awarded to Reece Construction of Salina in early December. Construction is planned to start in May 2023 and be finished before school resumes in August, since two school districts will be affected by the closing of the bridge, Dockendorf said.
The commission approved a 3% salary increase for elected officials, a salary adjustment which was planned during the budgeting process.
They also approved the yearly law enforcement contract between the county and the City of Enterprise, which already was approved by the Enterprise City Council. Sheriff Jerry Davis said the contract increased by $5,700.
