Despite the bitter cold weather, community members and out-of-town visitors came to Little Ike Park between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. for the various events happening in and around the park. 

“Abilene really comes alive during the holidays,” said Julie Roller Weeks, director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau. “I’m so proud of the way everyone works together and all the activities we have going on this weekend.” 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.