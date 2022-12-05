Despite the bitter cold weather, community members and out-of-town visitors came to Little Ike Park between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. for the various events happening in and around the park.
“Abilene really comes alive during the holidays,” said Julie Roller Weeks, director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau. “I’m so proud of the way everyone works together and all the activities we have going on this weekend.”
To start off the festivities at the park, Mayor Dee Marhsall counted down the lighting of the Christmas tree in the park. Without going too in-depth due to the cold weather, Marshall gave a speech acknowledging the results of city staff’s work in decorating the town for the holiday season.
“Everyone one of our city employees has some input, one way or another,” said Marshall to end her speech. “Without city employees, we have no city, so everybody give them a round of applause.”
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus then met with several children on a bench outside of the park for over an hour.
Starting at 7 p.m., The Abilene Fire Department set up beside Little Ike Park on N. Spruce Street to facilitate the Turkey Drop for adults and Snowball Drop for children. Those who caught a stuffed turkey won an actual turkey.
At 7:30 p.m., the Abilene High School Singer came to the park to perform. The theme of their performance was “Sun, Surf, Santa.”
The winners of the second annual Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown were then announced at 8 p.m. The winner of the showdown is Jarda Sutton at 1205 W. 1st St. Sutton also won the first annual showdown last year. The prize money this year for first place is $2,000. Second place won $1,000. Third place won $500. All four of the mayor’s choices won $100.
As Sutton was announced the winner, Wald and Co. Fireworks shot of fireworks to end the night.
“My favorite part of the weekend is absolutely the fireworks,” Weeks said. “Watching those in Little Ike Park and all the new decorations and seeing everyone out supporting it. It’s just really a Hallmark moment and something we should really be proud of.”
1st Place: Jarda Sutton —1205 W. 1st St
2nd Place: Melissa Reynolds — 1003 N. Walnut St.
3rd Place: Melinda Bruno — 1200 N. Olive St.
Mayor’s Choice: Brigette Avinger — 209 N.E. 12th St.
Mayor’s Choice: Tori Murphy — 1215 N.W. 2nd St.
Mayor’s Choice: Mary Ash — 817 N.W. 3rd St.
Mayor’s Choice: Debra Kamhi — 201 N.E. 6th St.
