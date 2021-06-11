The 4th of July is just a little over three weeks away.
While celebrations are a fun part of the holiday, rural Dickinson County residents are reminded that they must have a permit to discharge fireworks.
Dickinson County Resolution 032416 states that fireworks may be used within the unincorporated area (outside the city limits) of Dickinson County with a permit issued through the county clerk’s office.
The permits are free and must be signed by the clerk’s office and assigned a number to be valid.
Applications must be submitted to the county clerk’s office by the close of business Friday, July 2 since July 4 is on a Sunday this year, according to Dickinson County Clerk Barb Jones.
To obtain a permit, the applicant must be 21 years of age and be the owner or renter of the property to apply.
Fireworks can be discharged July 1 through July 4 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.
Permits can be obtained at the Dickinson County Clerk’s office, which is temporarily located at the Abilene Civic Center, 201 NW 2nd, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; the Herington City office or by going to the home page of the county website at dkcoks.org. and following the instructions given.
Permits may be faxed to the county clerk’s office at (785) 263-2045. If you want a permit faxed, you must supply a fax number on the form.
For information on city policies contact your city.
Anyone with questions should contact the county clerk’s office at (785) 263-3774.
