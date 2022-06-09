While the cities in Dickinson County have their own fireworks ordinances, people who live outside city limits must have a permit to discharge fireworks.
“Dickinson County Resolution 032416 states that fireworks may be used in the unincorporated areas of Dickinson County with a permit,” said County Clerk Jeanne Livingston.
Fireworks may be discharged in the unincorporated areas of the county between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. July 1 through July 4.
Applicants must be 21 years of age and be the owner or renter of the property where the fireworks will be discharged.
The permits are free, must be signed by the clerk’s office and assigned a number to be valid.
Since July 4 falls on a Monday, applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 1. The courthouse will be closed July 4.
Permits can be obtained from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dickinson County Clerk’s office, located at 109 E. First Street in Abilene, the Herington City Office, or by going to the home page of the county website at dkcoks.org and following the instructions listed.
Permits may be faxed to the county clerk’s office at (785) 263-2045. If you want a permit faxed, applicants must supply a fax number on the form; to email, the address is fireworks@dkcoks.org
Anyone with questions can contact the county clerk’s office at (785) 263-3774.
For information on city policies, contact the city in question.
