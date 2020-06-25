Fireworks can be sold in Abilene starting Tuesday but regulations say they can’t be fired off until Wednesday.
Fire Chief Bob Sims said that action by the City Commission in October 2018 changed both the sale dates and times fireworks are permitted to be shot off.
The six firework tents in the city can begin selling the assortment of goods after being inspected by both Sims and city Inspector Travis Steerman on Tuesday morning, July 30
However, the state of Kansas and Dickinson County allow for sales starting Sunday. In previous years Abilene Fourth of July celebrators could shoot off fireworks in the city until midnight each night. That was changed in 2018.
Those wanting to shoot off any fireworks in the city limits must wait until at least Wednesday. Fireworks may be shot off between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. until midnight on the Fourth of July.
Abilene Interim Police Chief Jason Wilkins said the number one complaint is shooting
off fireworks after allowed hours.
Violations
“Last year between June 30 and July 5 we had a total of 15 calls for service related to the discharge of fireworks. A majority of the calls dealt with individuals discharging fireworks after the 10 p.m./midnight curfew,” Wilkins said.
He said he expects with the Fourth of July falling on a Saturday this year we will likely see an increase in complaints.
“Typically we get a handful of complaints between the time that fireworks can be sold and the time when they can be lawfully discharged. A lot of people assume that since they can purchase fireworks in Abilene on June 30, that they can begin discharging them that same day.
“Our department’s position has been to educate violators on the fireworks ordinance prior to taking enforcement action,” he said.
Another requirement is that the fireworks are not allow to be set off on public property which includes parks and streets.
Sims said Abilene has been fortunate in that there have been no major accidents or fires resulting in the use of fireworks.
Sims said some type of fire extinguisher should be present.
“Make sure you have a water hose or some type of bucket available to put the old fireworks in,” he said. “Make sure you have some type of firefighting agent there.”
Firework booths
Sims said there are six places in Abilene that filled out applications to sell fireworks. They can be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
They are located at:
• South Buckeye Avenue;
• West of Buckeye Avenue on 14th Street;
• East of Buckeye Avenue on 14th Street;
• Northeast 14th Street;
• Pizza Hut;
• Parking lot south of Burger King.
