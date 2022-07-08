Over the July 4 weekend during the period when fireworks could be fired, the Abilene Fire Department received no calls related to fireworks and the Abilene Police Department issued no citations regarding firework.
Kale Strunk, Fire Department chief, said the fire department had no medical or fire incidents related to fireworks. Strunk said the amount of rain Abilene has received this summer helped prevent incidents.
Anna Hatter, chief of the Abilene Police Department, said officers responded to seven calls relating to fireworks and issued no citations between June 30 and July 4.
“We were able to deal with these issues through education related to city ordinance requirements,” Hatter said.
Hatter said the department responded to 11 calls related to fireworks during the same time period last year.
According to Abilene City Code, fireworks can only be fired off between July 1 and July 4.
