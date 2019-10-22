Strong winds aided a mobile home fire, destroying the structure around noon Monday.
Abilene Fire Chief Bob Sims said firefighters where called to lot 117 at Cottonwood Mobile Home Park on South Cherry Street.
The fire totaled the home owned by James Stout Jr.
Sims said it was fortunate the mobile home was located at the west end of the park. One nearby home was also damaged.
“If it was located in the midst of the park, we could have lost more,” Sims said.
He said the cause of the fire was electrical.
