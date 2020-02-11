An Abilene home was destroyed by fire Sunday just after 5 p.m.
According to Abilene Fire Chief Bob Sims, two adults, two children and a dog were able to escape without injury.
However, the home at 609 N.W. Fourth Street is a total loss, Sims said.
Cause of the fire was still undetermined on Monday but was electrical in nature.
The home was owned by Michelle Holt. The house was being rented by wMichelle Westendorf and family.
