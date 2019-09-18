A fire apparatus parade, open house and bell ringing ceremony are a few of the events planned for the Abilene Fire Department’s 150th anniversary celebration Oct. 12.
The celebration will begin at 1 p.m. with a fire apparatus parade. The parade, which will begin at the Eisenhower Presidential Library, will feature fire apparatus from more than 25 Kansas communities, including Salina, McPherson, Clay Center and Blue Township (Manhattan).
“Registrations are coming in daily and we anticipate a large parade,” said Kirk Gable, Abilene firefighter and event planning committee member. “It’s not often events like this take place.”
After the parade, the Abilene Fire Department will host a bell ceremony honoring past firefighters, open house, and safety trailers for kids and community members.
The Abilene Fire Department’s new engine #34, featuring President Dwight D. Eisenhower, will also make its debut.
“We are excited to showcase the new fire truck,” said Abilene Fire Chief Bob Sims. “It’s a great piece of equipment and something the community can be proud of.”
Find more information about this special event on Facebook at Abilene, Kansas Fire Department 150th Anniversary Celebration.
