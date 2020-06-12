An early afternoon fire caused considerable damage to the living room and front section of a house at 506 Cottage Street.
Three people that were in the residence were able to exit without injury.
The fire was first spotted by a security camera, said Alicia Hodson.
She said there wasn’t any smoke in the rear of the building.
“We had just got home and we were in the back room eating,” she said. “I looked up — we have a camera set up right there – I looked up and saw the flames.”
Devin Frye said he had just gotten home 15 minutes earlier.
He said he put a cigarette butt in the butt box which they say may have been the cause.
“That’s the only thing it could be,” he said. “Apparently it is really dry.”
Hodson said a cat was inside but was in the rear of the home.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.