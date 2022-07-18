None one was injured Friday morning when the Passenger Avenue house of John and April Barker caught fire.
According to Detective Kevin Landers of the Abilene Police Department, the residents were home but outdoors when the fire began.
“The owner of the house said they were sitting on the deck and she smelled something and they called,” he said. “Everybody was home and everybody got out right away.”
Firefighters responded to a call Friday morning for a house fire in Abilene.
The fire was still burning several hours after the initial call.
“It just seems like they’ll get it knocked down and then you’ll still start seeing the smoke again,” Landers said.
After knocking down the fire from the outside, firefighters entered the home and began fighting the blaze from inside the building. According to Landers, firefighters kept running into pockets of flame.
“The way the house is built, they’ve got six, seven different grooves,” Landers said. “They’ve got fire hiding up in each one and they’ll get one out and then go somewhere else.”
The Abilene Fire Department, Grant Township Fire Department, the Herington Fire Department, Dickinson County Rural Fire District 1 and the APD responded to the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
